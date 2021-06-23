Cancel
Kirksville, MO

Marjorie Fern (Shawgo) Grover Obituary

By Editor
Memphis Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Fern (Shawgo) Grover, age 92 years, 11 months and 9 days, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, MO (1989 -2005) and Havana, Il. (1966-1989) and Astoria, IL. (1928-1966) passed away at 4:42 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2021 in Verona, IL. at the home of her daughter, Dixie and husband, Jerry Stitt, with her daughter Susan and husband, Dennis Thompson and Hospice services also in attendance. She was born on July 2, 1928 north of Summum, IL., the only daughter of five children born to Raymond & Millie (Malott) Shawgo.

