Shocking Video Shows What Happens When You Leave Your Shoes Outside In Florida

It’s easy to be envious of folks that go on game shows and win big prizes, isn’t it? Well, that envy probably fades away pretty quickly when one comes to realize that the only big winner on The Price is Right is the state of California, since despite the nice prizes and the excitement that comes with it, the winning contestant is going to a lot less excited to realize that whatever they’ve won, be it money, a car, or a boat, they’re going to be paying a pretty big chunk of taxes on it. The fact is that anything won on a game show is still treated as earned income, which means that the taxman is going to have his due. Winning a boat on The Price is Right means that a contestant might have a shiny, pretty new toy that’s going to sink them when it comes to their finances. One of the best ways to describe a boat, without disrespect to boaters, is that it’s a big hole in the water that one throws money into. The problem with this line of thinking is that it’s pretty accurate since a boat requires quite a bit to run unless it’s a simple little fishing boat that doesn’t cost much apart from its motor.