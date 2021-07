They are inextricably linked, primarily from their time together on the North Side of Chicago, but now without question for their time together on South Capitol Street. There’s a long way to go before Kyle Schwarber and Jon Lester make the kind of memories for the Nationals they made for six seasons together with the Cubs. But they’re sure trying their best to help each other out right now, never moreso than they did tonight during a 6-2 victory over the Mets.