Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. announces GEN Biotechnology, a groundbreaking new multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) "The Corona pandemic has clearly demonstrated the enormous importance of ICT technologies for our working environment and our everyday lives. For many years, the KIT scientists have been researching into suitable language technologies that have been applied successfully by the kites team," says Professor Holger Hanselka, President of KIT. "The fact that Zoom is now acquiring this spin-off and driving the expansion of the team in Karlsruhe is a logical step that makes these promising solutions available to the greater public. Zoom's investment in further research in Karlsruhe is a great asset for KIT, the city, and the entire Karlsruhe region."