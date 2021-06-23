Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. announces GEN Biotechnology, a groundbreaking new multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal
New Rochelle, NY, June 22, 2021 - Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers and Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (GEN) announce the launch of GEN Biotechnology, a groundbreaking multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal for exceptional research breakthroughs, news, and analysis directly impacting biotech. GEN Biotechnology will provide a dynamic new peer-reviewed complement to...www.eurekalert.org