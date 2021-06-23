Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Strangers on a Train

NewsTimes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of this week’s Loki, “Lamentis,” coming up just as soon as l maintain a serious relationship with a postman whilst running across time from one apocalypse to another…. What, exactly, is the advantage of serialized television over movies? Is it just to elongate stories, and get viewers excited...

www.newstimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Episodes#Strangers On A Train#The Super Lab#The Time Keepers#Tva#Loki Mobius#Tempad#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Loki” Writer Teases Episode 3 Craziness

While “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” generated very little buzz online, Marvel Studios’ “Loki” has suffered no such fate. Instead, this ‘Doctor Who meets buddy-cop formula in the MCU’ mashup has sparked online discussion to almost the same levels as “WandaVision” did early in its run. It also appears to be finding both its creative footing and a widespread appreciation at a faster rate.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What time to watch Loki episode 3 on Disney +

Loki is the new series of Marvel what launched Disney, on June 9 on his new day. From now on, the platform has decided that Wednesdays will be released and the God of Lies has made the debut. Since its launch two weeks ago, the story starring the British actor Tom Hiddleston became the most sought after.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Loki’ Season 1 Episode 3 Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. On one hand it’s hard to believe that Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki will be half over at the conclusion of Episode 3. With the big revelations in Episode 2 regarding who was under the hood, there’s a lot more discoveries surely to come.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode three recap: is this just Doctor Who ... with a big budget?

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-3 I’d always wondered what Doctor Who would be like if it had a bigger budget, and now I know. This third episode had everything bar a Gallifreyan wielding a sonic screwdriver: flirtatious dialogue between the leads; a key bit of tech on the blink; and the imminent explosion of a moon.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 3 recap: Time-travel show makes Marvel history and delivers shocking new twists

I can’t stop talking about Loki. I recently started learning how to drive (it’s going terribly, thanks for asking!), and when my driving instructor showed up wearing a Marvel T-shirt, I found myself asking if he had watched Loki yet. He had not, but when he does (and trust me, the man deserves a break), he is in for a treat. Because these first three episodes of Loki are good. So good, in fact, that “episode three” is trending on Twitter as I type these words. The world is watching, and the world is talking.Last week’s episode ended with the...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Loki Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Lamentis

Loki Season 1 Episode 3 slowed things down by stranding Loki, and the Variant, who we now know goes by Sylvie, on Lamentis 1 in the middle of an apocalypse. Of course, the obligatory action was featured heavily on the hour, but the writers also used this episode to force Loki and Sylvie to get to know one another better.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief Is Officially Queer

Meeting Sophia Di Martino's Variant in the final moments of last week's Loki prompted a week of fan theorizing not seen since WandaVision's beekeeper days of yore. Ostensibly, she is Lady Loki, the female version of the God of Mischief taken straight from the comics. But what if she were actually another character from Marvel canon? What if she is Enchantress?
TV SeriesVulture

Loki Recap: Lamentation Configuration

At the end of the last episode, the titular god of mischief jumped through a time portal after his variant, in a bid to find out what she’s up to and see just how he can use it to his own ends. It’s a risky move, since he doesn’t know where she’s going, and when he jumps after her he does so with Mr. Mobius and the TVA right on his heels. Lucky for him that he lands somewhere safe! Like… the headquarters of the very organization he just fled from.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Loki’ Episode 3: What Is Love? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1 episode 3, “Lamentis.”]. Baby don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, no more… Okay, although the third episode of Loki doesn’t feature that particular needle-drop (it does, however, include part of Hayley Kiyoko’s “Demons” in its opening minutes), it might as well have. While the conflict of the TVA versus Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) still exists, “Lamentus” pushes it to the side, leaving whatever is going on with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius for next week. The result is an episode that feels like it’s spinning its wheels where the first two sped along — it ends with its characters in the same position where they started. But there are several notable revelations (the people working for the TVA had real lives they can’t remember! Sylvie is Lady Loki’s real name, and she always knew she was adopted!), and like the other two installments, it’s visually stunning.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 3 ‘Lamentis’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, our dear Loki followed the other Loki (which we now learn has named herself Sylvie) back to the TVA (Time Variance Agency). This muddles things for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who had a plan to decimate the Time Keepers, and now because of this man’s intrusive ways, finds herself in the midst of an apocalypse – Lamentis 1 – which Loki discovers is an event that no one survives. The problem now is that the TemPad, which allows Minutemen and agents of the TVA to teleport through time, is out of juice. The two are stranded unless they can find a strong enough power source to get the TemPad working again.
TV Seriesreviewgeek.com

‘Loki’ Episode 3 Review: Loki and Loki Were Boringly Low Key

We’re three episodes into Loki, and I’m sorry to say I’m bored. Not with the series, but definitely with the third episode. Despite its 42-minute length, this is the episode where almost nothing happened until the last five minutes. And along the way, the show told us maybe three key secrets.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode four recap: a time-shatteringly great watch

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-4 If I had any criticism of last week’s episode it was that it didn’t move the plot along much. In a six-part series, that seems … wasteful? But after watching this week’s, I’ll happily eat those words. Episode three sacrificed itself so episode four could live. Without that character development, this episode, which absolutely ripped along, would have failed. We’d never have believed Loki and Sylvie’s bond could be a Nexus event without their time together on Lamentis-1. (While we’re at it, I also wondered if they would ever find a USB charger for the TemPad. Of course, the TemPad they had was smashed, so it was immaterial whether they could power it. Mea culpas out of the way, let’s get to it.)