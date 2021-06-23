Salford take Liam Shephard off Newport’s hands

Liam Shephard in action (PA Wire)

Salford have signed defender Liam Shephard from Newport on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 52 appearances for the south Wales outfit and helped them reach the League Two play-off final last season.

Shephard, who has also had spells with Swansea, Yeovil, Peterborough and Forest Green, admitted leaving Rodney Parade had been a difficult decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, at Newport I had a really good season last year with them, got to the play-off final, it was tough but I went with my gut feeling,” he told Salford’s official website.

“The project of this club and where it wants to go, I think my gut feeling was to come and sign here and that’s what I’ve done and I’m happy to get it done.”