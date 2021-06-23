Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Salford take Liam Shephard off Newport’s hands

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9tmo_0ad7awgs00
Liam Shephard in action (PA Wire)

Salford have signed defender Liam Shephard from Newport on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old made 52 appearances for the south Wales outfit and helped them reach the League Two play-off final last season.

Shephard, who has also had spells with Swansea, Yeovil, Peterborough and Forest Green, admitted leaving Rodney Parade had been a difficult decision.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, at Newport I had a really good season last year with them, got to the play-off final, it was tough but I went with my gut feeling,” he told Salford’s official website.

“The project of this club and where it wants to go, I think my gut feeling was to come and sign here and that’s what I’ve done and I’m happy to get it done.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Shephard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#South Wales#Newport#Forest Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe signs for Swansea

Swansea have announced the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee. Piroe, 21, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit. Having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, he made 12 appearances for PSV...
RugbyBBC

Salford's Dan Sarginson and Wigan's Brad Singleton both given bans

Salford's Dan Sarginson has been given a three-game ban for a high tackle while Wigan's Brad Singleton has been banned for two games for headbutting. Full-back Sarginson, who was previously banned for three games in May, picked up the ban after Friday's narrow 9-8 Super League win at Huddersfield. Singleton...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Portsmouth sign Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City for the 2021-22 season, the Sky Bet League One club has announced. The 19-year-old, who won the first of his four senior caps in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in March, made 29 appearances for Rochdale in the same division last season.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Danbury Westerners' walk-off grand slam grounds Newport Gulls

John Anderson hit a walk-off grand slam, his second homer of the night, as the Danbury Westerners rallied for six runs in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Newport Gulls 8-6 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Thursday in Connecticut. Newport reliever Peter Sakellaris came...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Ibou Touray’s contract with Salford has been extended for another two seasons.

Ibou Touray’s contract with Salford has been extended for another two seasons. Ibou Touray has agreed to a new two-year contract with Salford City. Since arriving from Nantwich Town in 2017, the 26-year-old full-back has made 184 appearances for the Ammies, racking up 31 assists and nine goals. “I’m extremely...
RugbyBBC

Salford's Lee Mossop and Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale banned for punching

Salford Red Devils prop Lee Mossop and Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale have been given two-match bans for punching in Sunday's ill-tempered game. Mossop was sent off for punching Konrad Hurrell in the 16th minute. Bodene Thompson, who was sent off in the same incident, has been given a one-match...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

AFC Telford United seal return of Chorley FA Cup hero Arlen Birch

AFC Telford United have strengthened their defensive options by bringing one of Chorley’s FA Cup heroes Arlen Birch back to the club. Versatile full-back Birch, 24, has penned a deal with the Bucks for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign after a season away from the club. Birch, who is from Ellesmere,...