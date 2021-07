Good morning, and Happy Father’s Day to all you dads - both old and new - out there. I went above and beyond for my old man this year, as I bought a bunch of beer and arranged to have it delivered to his house. The caveat is that he just gets to look at it until I show up in August and drink every last one of the beers I ordered. What a magnificent son I am. I’ve always held the belief that dads are like kid names. There are no “good” fathers. There are fathers, and there are bad fathers. It’s like Chris Rock said (I’m paraphrasing) when guys brag about taking care of their kids, “YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO!”