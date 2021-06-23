Cancel
On ‘Good Morning America,’ David Archuleta discusses struggle to come out: “I’ve had to learn to love myself”

Cover picture for the articleAfter telling fans on social media that he’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, American Idol alum David Archuleta is opening up about his struggle to come out. In an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, David, 30, said sharing his news makes him feel as though a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

