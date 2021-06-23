Phone Tap: CEO Charity Relief

The Charity Guild of Catholic Women gathered in-person for the first time in over a year for their luncheon, which celebrated the new leadership team. The event, held at the Bell Tower on 34th St., was a kickoff to celebrate the guild’s 100 years of service. Outgoing president Peggy Idstein (pictured, on left) passed the gavel to incoming president Ginger Nieman (on right). In addition to the new board, 17 former guild presidents from the Greater Houston area came. Despite having to close its Charity Guild Shop for five months and eventually opening only part time, the organization was able to fulfill the guild’s mission of awarding grants to agencies that benefit Houston children in need. In February, the Charity Guild of Catholic Women awarded over $200,000 to 27 nonprofit agencies and schools. The shop is located at 1203 Lovett Blvd. See charityguildshop.org.