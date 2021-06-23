Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Phone Tap: CEO Charity Relief

By Brooke and Jeffrey
Posted by 
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re asking today’s Phone Tap victim to dig deep into their pockets and donate to a charity that goes right into their CEO’s pockets. CEO’s have had it rough lately, they need it!. Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers...

1035kissfmboise.com
Community Policy
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Ceo#Cat#Animals#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Charities
Related
Raleigh, NCraleighmag.com

Cuts for Charity

WEB EXCLUSIVE A fresh cut at Sky Parlor Salon this weekend supports the Women’s Center of Raleigh. If you’re in need of a trim this weekend, consider a trip to Sky Parlor Salon for a refresh that will simultaneously empower women in our community. On Saturday, June 26 (10am–4pm), the salon is offering $40 30-minute dry haircuts (or a $20 donation) to benefit The Women’s Center of Raleigh.
Canton, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Masonic Charities chips in

St. Lawrence Masonic Charities joined a fundraiser to purchase new benches, picnic tables and trash cans for the Canton Village Park. Above, Mason Tom Jenison, on left, presents a check to Paul Mitchell, Canton Park and Fountain Fund committee member. Donations can be made payable to the Canton Park & Fountain Fund and mailed to 17 Park St., Canton, NY 13617. NCNow Photo.
Charitiesorangecoast.com

Q&A with a Charity Walk Organizer

Our goal is to raise a million dollars by the end of our CHOC Walk virtual season. We hope to have 5,000 people signed up and fundraising from everywhere. We have walkers signed up (from across the country), and I think we have a couple of people from England who have signed up, so we want this to span as far as it can and broaden our scope.
HomelessJSTOR Daily

The Charities That Gave Flowers to the Poor

Thinking of charities that help the poor might bring to mind soup kitchens or homeless shelters. But as literature scholar Robin L. Cadwallader writes, in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries a remarkably successful group of charities did something quite different, offering the poor the gift of flowers. By...
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Restaurant to Donate to Catholic Charities

Strizzi’s Restaurant in Pleasanton will donate 20% of all lunch and dinner receipts on Tuesday, June 29, to charities and scholarships supported by the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF), including research for Cooley’s anemia, Gifts of Love for Special People, and the Providenza Fund. The ICF is a nonprofit fraternal organization....
PetsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Candy Man the Public Defender

If your Public Defender goes by the nickname “Candyman” you’re probably in for a rough trial. Not only that, but you’re definitely getting Phone Tapped as well. Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:. Why...
CharitiesInman.com

NAR disaster relief charity kicks off campaign to raise $8.5M

Because natural disasters have become increasingly common, the Realtors Relief Foundation is shoring up its resources to be able to respond at a moment’s notice. Founded in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the National Association of Realtors‘ disaster relief charity is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a goal to raise $8.5 million.
Charitiesnurseryworld.co.uk

Early years isn’t a charity

The sector will only be fixed with tax funding and cross-party support. You know, it has been said that if you stand in the same place for long enough, everything just comes around again. I feel rather like this after more than 30 years of working with children. There have...
BusinessScreendaily

Former Everyman CEO Crispin Lilly to join UK charity

Crispin Lilly, the former group CEO of UK boutique cinema chain Everyman Media Group, has been appointed the interim CEO of hospital charity MediCinema. MediCinema builds and runs cinemas in UK hospitals equipped with space for beds, wheelchairs and medical equipment. Lilly will take up the role in August, on...
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Celebrating the Charity Guild

The Charity Guild of Catholic Women gathered in-person for the first time in over a year for their luncheon, which celebrated the new leadership team. The event, held at the Bell Tower on 34th St., was a kickoff to celebrate the guild’s 100 years of service. Outgoing president Peggy Idstein (pictured, on left) passed the gavel to incoming president Ginger Nieman (on right). In addition to the new board, 17 former guild presidents from the Greater Houston area came. Despite having to close its Charity Guild Shop for five months and eventually opening only part time, the organization was able to fulfill the guild’s mission of awarding grants to agencies that benefit Houston children in need. In February, the Charity Guild of Catholic Women awarded over $200,000 to 27 nonprofit agencies and schools. The shop is located at 1203 Lovett Blvd. See charityguildshop.org.
Food & DrinksPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Eastside Creamy Boyz

Today Jose was challenged by one of our listeners to Phone Tap his girlfriend using only one piece of information: she doesn’t like vanilla ice cream. And out of that, the Eastside Creamy Boyz were born. Hear it below!
LifestylePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Outrageous Cruise Winner

In today's Phone Tap, we called a woman who just won a week-long trip on a cruise but before she can collect her prize we were prepared by her husband with the perfect ways to stress her out to the maximum. Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You...
EntertainmentPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Can You Find My Letter

In today's Phone Tap, Jeffrey is calling the post office because he got drunk last night and mailed a letter that he shouldn’t have, and now he’ll do anything to get it back!. Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School. Do you remember the top...
PoliticsWestern Queens Gazette

Food Relief

An estimated $2.2 billion in federal food assistance for children in New York State that were unable to access free school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo on June 14. The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer...
CharitiesThrive Global

Nonprofits and Tapping into Corporate Giving

There is a unique opportunity for nonprofits and tapping into corporate giving. It represents more than just charitable funding, but it is still considered an essential driver of nonprofit programs worldwide. There was a total of $20.05 billion corporate giving in 2018 as per the report of Giving USA 2019.
Kansas City, MOlstribune.net

Longview Charity Horse Show

The Longview Charity Horse Show will take place Friday and Saturday, Jun. 25 and 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Longview Horse Park located at 12600 SE Raytown Road in Kansas City. The event, sponsored by Saddle Up, Inc., will be judged by Ray Krussell of Richmond, IL and is...
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Stalker Girl

Alexis is Phone Tapping a guy who got a little too drunk last night and doesn’t remember his evening. She’s here to fill in those gaps in his memory with all the details about how they fell in love!. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.