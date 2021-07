On the day after the sharpest maritime confrontation in recent memory, Russia’s deputy foreign minister sent out a message that it would take out any foreign warship that tested its territorial claims."We can call people to respect common sense and international law," Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday morning, "but if that doesn’t help, we can bomb not only the path [of a ship], but hit the target."In its first public response since the incident, the Kremlin described the operation by HMS Defender as a “deliberate act of provocation”.Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would “not rule anything out... in...