Study links sleep apnea in children to increased risk of high blood pressure in teen years

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a new study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health. However, children whose sleep apnea improves as they grow into adolescence do not show an increased chance of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

State
Pennsylvania State
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Disorders#Sleep Medicine#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute#Nhlbi#Jama Cardiology#Cpap
