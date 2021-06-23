Cancel
Sports

Anthony O’Connor signs two-year deal with Morecambe after leaving Bradford

newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5YX0_0ad7aDPX00
Anthony O'Connor has swapped Bradford for Morecambe (PA Archive)

have continued to recruit ahead of their League One bow with the signing of former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Anthony O’Connor from Bradford.

The 28-year-old, who has previously played for Blackburn, Aberdeen and Plymouth, has signed a two-year deal with the newly-promoted Shrimps.

O’Connor is the third signing of the week at the Mazuma Stadium following the arrivals of Wes McDonald and Ryan Delaney.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said O’Connor, who has spent the past three years at Valley Parade, on the club’s website.

“It’s an exciting time for the club with their first season in League One. It will be a challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and as a footballer that is what you want.”

O’Connor has made more than 350 league appearances in England and Scotland.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “I think this is a fantastic signing for us and I’m glad to get him through the door.

“Anthony is someone I’ve known for a long time and he is someone who will give us real flexibility.

“Every time I saw him play for Aberdeen he was excellent and was often the difference between the teams.

“He can play in a number of positions across the back and in midfield and is a real leader as well and I’m delighted he has signed for us.”

