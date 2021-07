You are currently viewing the abstract. Ways to characterize and control excited states at the single-molecule and atomic levels are needed to exploit excitation-triggered energy-conversion processes. Here, we present a single-molecule spectroscopic method with micro–electron volt energy and submolecular-spatial resolution using laser driving of nanocavity plasmons to induce molecular luminescence in scanning tunneling microscopy. This tunable and monochromatic nanoprobe allows state-selective characterization of the energy levels and linewidths of individual electronic and vibrational quantum states of a single molecule. Moreover, we demonstrate that the energy levels of the states can be finely tuned by using the Stark effect and plasmon-exciton coupling in the tunneling junction. Our technique and findings open a route to the creation of designed energy-converting functions by using tuned energy levels of molecular systems.