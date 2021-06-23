No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Visitors are Padre Island National Seashore, if lucky, can get quite the light show on the water when conditions are perfect. "Even though fireworks are not allowed at Padre Island National Seashore, some lucky visitors may experience an unforgettable evening lightshow! Bioluminescence is the word used to describe light generated by living organisms. While fireflies and deep sea creatures are well known for their bioluminescence, plankton near the water’s surface can generate light through a similar process.," a post by Padre Island National Seashore said.www.kiiitv.com