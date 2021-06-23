Danny Welbeck secures Brighton stay after agreeing new one-year deal

Danny Welbeck enjoy a fine debut campaign at Brighton (PA Wire)

Brighton have secured the services of forward Danny Welbeck for another season after he signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this summer but the ex-England international has extended his stay at the Amex after scoring six goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

Welbeck, who counts Manchester United and Arsenal among his former clubs, also produced three assists during 24 league appearances last term.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We’re delighted that he’s with us for next season.

“Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority.

“He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us continuing to improve as a team.”

Brighton have also announced midfielder Davy Propper has left the club to return to PSV on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Netherlands international leaves the Sussex club after four years on the south coast and having made 121 appearances for the Seagulls since signing for a club-record fee in 2017 but following an injury-hit last campaign.

Potter added: “Davy has been great to work with during my two years here and he has played an important role in maintaining the club’s Premier League status since he joined the club.

“He is well thought of around the club and it was frustrating for both him and I that he had a number of setbacks with injuries last season.

“This move gives him the chance to hopefully play more regularly and we wish him the best of luck with his future career.”