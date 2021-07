This last year, industry and society at large have shifted drastically as the challenges we’ve faced have forced us to be more innovative and resilient than ever before. However, even as private businesses and families alike found new ways to thrive while braving a pandemic, it was another year of business as usual for the governor and his allies in the legislative majority. They worked to raise taxes, chip away further at our constitutional rights, and construct the most expensive budget in our state’s history, a monstrous proposal that spends more than Texas and Florida do within a year combined, while doing little for those who need help most.