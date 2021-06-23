Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

NYPD to host block party in Mount Eden where children escaped from brazen shooting in broad daylight

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlmGU_0ad7ZYnv00
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department revealed plans for a new crisis response training program for its officers on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The program is named Integrated Communication, Assessment and Tactics, or ICAT. The hope is for the program to assist officers once they're at the scene of crisis situations to respond more constructively, per ABC 7.

ICAT implements the use of body cams and other videos to demonstrate evaluation and de-escalation methods that help keep officers and community members safer, according to experts.

Police announced the program before an upcoming Bronx block party on Wednesday. The party will be held at the same location where a shooting took place last week, in which two children were seen running for safety.

The "Protect Our Kids" block party will take place near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to ABC 7, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison will be in attendance and answering questions.

The NYPD will bring the following to the block party: a barbecue, the Mounted Unit, K9s, Highway Patrol vehicles, the Emergency Service Unit, a DJ, video gaming setups and clergy personnel to encourage the children of the neighborhood to join in on the fun.

Police are still in search of the suspect and victim of the shooting.

Community Policy
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
3K+
Followers
630
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Mount Eden#Block Party#Nypd#Abc 7 Ny#Icat#The Mounted Unit#K9s#Highway Patrol#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
North Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS News

North Miami Beach condo building evacuated after review finds unsafe conditions

The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about five miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida. An audit prompted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in nearby Surfside found that the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago, the city said in a news release.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.