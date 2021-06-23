NYPD to host block party in Mount Eden where children escaped from brazen shooting in broad daylight

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department revealed plans for a new crisis response training program for its officers on Wednesday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The program is named Integrated Communication, Assessment and Tactics, or ICAT. The hope is for the program to assist officers once they're at the scene of crisis situations to respond more constructively, per ABC 7.

ICAT implements the use of body cams and other videos to demonstrate evaluation and de-escalation methods that help keep officers and community members safer, according to experts.

Police announced the program before an upcoming Bronx block party on Wednesday. The party will be held at the same location where a shooting took place last week, in which two children were seen running for safety.

The "Protect Our Kids" block party will take place near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to ABC 7, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison will be in attendance and answering questions.

The NYPD will bring the following to the block party: a barbecue, the Mounted Unit, K9s, Highway Patrol vehicles, the Emergency Service Unit, a DJ, video gaming setups and clergy personnel to encourage the children of the neighborhood to join in on the fun.

Police are still in search of the suspect and victim of the shooting.