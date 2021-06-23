Kuo: 2022 iPhones May Feature Under-Screen Touch ID
Apple may include an under the screen Touch ID sensor for some models of the 2022 iPhones, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In an investor note today obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that Apple plans to have four models in the 2022 iPhone lineup. Kuo had previously stated that the iPhone 13, destined for this year, will be the last iPhone lineup to feature a 5.4-inch “mini” size. Kuo reaffirmed his belief today, stating that the 2022 iPhones will only feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch size, with two models of each size.www.macrumors.com