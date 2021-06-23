Kuo: 2022 iPhones May Feature Under-Screen Touch ID

This article explains how to use Touch ID on an iMac. These instructions also work if you have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID. Touch ID has been around for a long time in iOS as a secure sign-in and payment verification method, and the 2016 lineup of MacBooks brought the feature to macOS. Without a built-in fingerprint scanner, Touch ID was not initially available for the iMac. Starting with the 24-inch M1 iMac (2021), and Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, it is possible to use Touch ID with an iMac.