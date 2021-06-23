Apple Watch Series 7 May Feature Smaller Double-Sided S7 Chip
On its website, ASE Technology confirms that its double-sided technology allows for module miniaturization, paving the way for a smaller "S7" chip. Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to be released in September, in line with the past several generations of the device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu previously reported that Apple has tested thinner display bezels and a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover. The next Apple Watch could also feature a new flat-edged design and a new green color option, according to leaker Jon Prosser.www.macrumors.com