Referendum on rent control on tap for Saint Paul

Petition would limit rent increases to 3% per year. Saint Paul voters may well be asked this November whether or not to approve a new ordinance that would limit annual increases in the rent charged to residential tenants to 3 percent. Over the past few weeks, members of Housing Equity Now Saint Paul (HENS) gathered more than 9,000 signatures on a petition to place the measure on the ballot. Ramsey County Elections officials are now counting and verifying the signatures.