Summit Hill Assn. supports proposed 5-story building at 695 Grand Ave.
Council OKs exemption to Grand’s 3-story height limit. With the support of the Summit Hill Association, Saint Albans LLC’s plan for a five-story, mixed-use development on the northwest corner of Grand Avenue and Saint Albans Street will be reviewed by the Saint Paul Planning Commission’s Zoning Committee on July 1. The SHA’s approval on June 17 capped a neighborhood review process that began in March. However, the high-profile debate over density, redevelopment and the future of Grand Avenue continues.myvillager.com