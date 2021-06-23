Port Authority funds may speed up removal of city’s ash trees

Every boulevard ash could be gone by 2026. The city of Saint Paul may have turned a corner in its battle with the emerald ash borer. The City Council on June 9 unveiled an agreement with the Saint Paul Port Authority to issue $18 million in bonds to help the city’s forestry division create a jobs program and step up its efforts to remove and replace diseased ash trees. A city ordinance setting up the program is expected to be approved on June 23.