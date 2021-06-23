Five great cases for the Google Pixel 4a

Google Assistant is one of the most useful features for some of the best Android phones. But, one of the most interesting and useful features is limited to the Google Pixel lineup is Call Screening, which uses automated prompts and Google Assistant to ask unknown callers why they're calling, without you ever having to pick up the phone. You get a real-time transcription of the conversation and can choose from a handful of follow-up questions to get more information out of the caller before answering or hanging up. Luckily, using it is dead simple.