Lenovo's newest Chromebook has a little Pixel C DNA

After being forced to work or study from their homes, workers and students have started to adopt what has been called a hybrid lifestyle. This new buzzword simply puts a name to what many have already been doing before the pandemic, working or studying in whatever location possible without being tied to desks in the office or at home. To cater to this new generation of computer users, Lenovo is announcing several new products, including two Chromebooks and a portable USB-C monitor, for people with unlimited places to work but with limited budgets.