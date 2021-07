News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC.P) ("Green Panda" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular (the "Circular") dated May 25, 2021, were approved at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2021. In particular, the following matters received shareholder approval: