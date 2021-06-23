Cancel
With Annual Revenue North of $100 Million, Paoli’s DuckDuckGo Beats Yahoo! and Bing in Mobile Searches

By Dan Weckerly
VISTA.Today
 10 days ago
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search engine based in Paoli that launched in 2008 and became profitable in 2014, is now annually generating more than $100 million in revenue, writes Joseph DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The search engine — known for not tracking or selling user data — is aiming to...

