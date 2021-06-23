Cancel
Missing golden retriever found swimming in Jersey Shore bay after 2 weeks

By Puja Molpariya
A golden retriever called Chunk missing for the last two weeks, has been rescued from Jersey Shore bay, said New Jersey State Trooper. The dog, 3, was back home and comfy on his couch Tuesday night unlike in the Barnegat Bay in New Jersey where he was found earlier that morning.

BARNEGAT, N.J. — (AP) — A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey. Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.
POINT PLEASANT, N.J. — Troopers of the New Jersey State Police rescued a Golden retriever that had been missing for 16 days and reportedly swimming for miles in the local bay. Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi were preparing for their shift when they received a report of a dog...
A New Jersey dog missing for over two weeks is home safe after he was found swimming along the Jersey Shore. Chunk, a three-year-old Golden Retriever, was playing fetch with his owners on June 6th when for an unknown reason he ran into the woods. Two joggers who recognized Chunk tried to grab him but he jumped into the water, swimming nearly two-miles across the bay before he was rescued and reunited with his grateful owners. Social media, local police and others were all involved in the search. Here’s a link to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page for a photo and more.
Chunk, the missing dog returns after taking a swim

BRICK — A three-year-old golden retriever spotted while swimming in Barnegat Bay early Tuesday, was safely rescued by two New Jersey State Troopers after having been missing for more than two weeks. Two troopers of the Point Pleasant Station, Trooper Koehl and Ferdinand, reacted to the report and successfully found...
[MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun in New Jersey]. Whaling thrived off the coast of New Jersey starting in 1660, and whaling captains were among the early homebuilders in Cape May. Today, the whalers are gone, but the whales are still evident—mainly massive humpbacks, with their distinctive songs and acrobatic leaps. Daily whale watches originate in several popular Jersey Shore towns. The whales tend to travel far offshore, so most whale watches run at least three hours. Whale sightings—humpbacks as well as fin, minke and right whales—typically aren’t guaranteed, but any watch is almost certain to spot pods of bottlenose dolphins, porpoises and an array of sea birds. And then there’s all that salt air to inhale and enjoy.
