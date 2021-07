A few weeks back, as I drove across Marin County on my way back to San Francisco, I found myself passing through miles of dairy farms. It was a picturesque scene of lumbering cows, gentle hills and spring-time grass. But if you know anything about the environmental impact of dairy, it’s hard to see it that way. The industry is responsible for around 2 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, not far behind the contribution from aviation.