Sexy Beasts Season 1 Netflix Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
Before we get into this, let's be clear that we're not talking about "Sexy Beast," the excellent heist thriller from 2000 starring Ben Kingsley as an absolute madman. We're talking about "Sexy Beasts," an upcoming Netflix dating reality show that one of the streaming service's official Twitter accounts is openly describing as "The Masked Singer" meets "Love Is Blind." It's rare for a marketing department to admit to what a new project is directly imitating – usually they let the press make the "this + this = this" connection – but they're signaling that "Sexy Beasts" DGAF. It's not going to take itself seriously. It's a dating show where the participants can't see what their potential love connections look like because they're all wearing elaborate creature costumes. It's literally just "The Masked Singer" meets "Love Is Blind." Pretending otherwise would be disingenuous, so Netflix is being honest about it (though "Sexy Beasts" does technically predate either show, which we'll get to later.)www.looper.com