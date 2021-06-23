Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Team Fortress 2's latest bot-fighting update might actually work

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter enduring its longest stretch without an update to date, Team Fortress 2 has finally been given a patch to help fight the game's enduring bot epidemic. Team Fortress 2 doesn't get many major updates these days. But while you can usually rely on a small update every month or so, it's been over three months since the game's last update (and that was simply a small map change and a few tournament medals). This week, however, Team Fortress 2 was quietly updated with a number of tools to help prevent a botting problem that's made matchmaking pretty much unbearable—rounds flooded with fake players that cheat, steal names, and are notoriously tough to remove from servers.

www.pcgamer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortress#Team Fortress 2#Matchmade#Valve#Battlemech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Scotland
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

Often hailed as the precursor for challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has gone down in gaming history as a classic. From sidescrollers to hack’n slash, this franchise has been all around in terms of content. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection aims to revisit the Sigma series by giving each game a fresh resolution upscale and the ability to be played on PC. While the fresh looks are good and all, the games are straight up ports, and show their age when it comes to gameplay. What the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection offers is a decent way to re-experience the series, but more so a playable timeline of what the series grew into.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Team Fortress 2 Sets New Activity Record

Team Fortress 2 has set a new activity record. This may have something to do with the recently released update targeting bots. Despite its age, Team Fortress 2 puts most new productions to shame in terms of popularity. The game boasts a large number of devoted fans. In recent days, however, the title catched a particularly strong wind in its sails and, according to SteamDB, has reached a new activity record. Yesterday the counter of people playing this classic game exceeded 150,000 and stopped at 151,253. Steam's stats show that at the moment it is the third most popular game on the platform.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Valve releases a Team Fortress 2 update that helps somewhat against bots

It seems Valve has not forgotten Team Fortress 2 exists and a fresh update is out now, which pulls in some new security measures and the Summer 2021 Cosmetic Case. TF2 has struggled for a long time now against bots. They've been going wild, ruining games, putting vulgar things in text and voice chat, changing their names to terrible things and plenty more. At times Valve has slowed them down but it's never long before the bots are updated to overcome the new measures.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Team Fortress 2 has just broken its concurrent user record

Team Fortress 2 has just broken its own concurrent user record. Valve's fan-favorite shooter, which released waaaay back in 2007, just broke the 150,000 simultaneous players milestone on PC – a first for the seminal FPS. According to Steam DB, before today, the game's highest ever concurrent count was 147,000...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Team Fortress 2 players beat team of bots using a conga line

It's no secret that Team Fortress 2 has a bit of a bot problem, but the game also has a community that really enjoys mid-match shenanigans - and the two combined today in one of the funniest posts about TF2 bots I've seen so far. Reddit user 2Noel posted footage...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Secret Agent HD stealth-drops onto Steam and GOG today

The games industry has primed players to expect game announcements to come months or even years before the title’s release. Occasionally, however, developers announce games a few days or weeks before release, with some even simply dropping a game onto stores with no forewarning. The latter scenario just occurred today, as Secret Agent HD, a remaster of a three-episode game released back in 1992, stealth-dropped onto onto Steam and GOG several hours ago. This remaster comes over eight years after its 2013 rerelease on GOG.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

EA and DICE partner with Nvidia to add DLSS and Reflex to Battlefield 2042

Nvidia plans to make Battlefield 2042 run like a lean, mean, and green rendering machine with technologies like DLSS and Reflex. According to a recent announcement, Nvidia is the official graphics partner for the game. This news comes alongside a slew of other partnership announcements, because why not, it’s EA. We also have a few more interesting bits of information about Battlefield 2042 to share from the updated game site page.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Boys Video Game Might Be In The Works

Amazon Prime might be more known for its delivery service in a variety of markets. Here consumers can get free shipping for purchases from the Amazon digital marketplace. However, alongside having the service consumers are given access to Amazon Video which is another streaming service for a variety of movies and television shows. You’ll find that there are even a few Amazon Originals that are their take on unique movies or series.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

After the recent patches, Team Fortress 2 hit an all-time high

It's been a long road for Valve fighting against bots in Team Fortress 2 but it looks like the community has been overall quite happy with the latest changes. This has led to Team Fortress 2 seeing a popularity explosion in users playing, with it hitting a new all-time peak of 151,253 around 3 days ago with the previous peak being 147,360 back in December 2020 which you can see (along with much more) on the useful SteamDB website.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

She Will Punish Them Gameplay Preview latest Test Build

L2 Games continue to add more content and make sizable changes to their rogue-like action game, She Will Punish Them. A disclaimer: the game does feature adult themes such as nudity, and skimpy clothing options. However, it is quite possible to simply ignore all of that and just enjoy the action gameplay elements on offer. Take a look at our She Will Punish Them gameplay preview and decide for yourself whether you think it’s worth a look as it sits in Steam Early Access.
Video GamesKotaku

Destiny 2’s Quaria Is An Underwhelming Boss Fight But A Great Mission

Season of the Splicer’s long-awaited showdown with the Vex mind Quaria finally happened yesterday and it’s splitting the Destiny 2 community apart. Some players were satisfied with the fight mechanics and visual spectacle while others were disappointed that a character built up for so long in the game’s lore went down so easily. Neither side is entirely wrong.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Empire of Angels IV Review (Switch)

Empire of Angels IV Review: Tactical Strategy RPG With an Amuse-bouche of Fan Service. If you’ve never heard of Empire of Angels before, don’t feel too bad. I’d never heard of it either until the most recent entry, Softstar Entertainment’s Empire of Angels IV. Although the series has apparently been around since 1993, this is the first time the series has ever made its way onto consoles. The game boasts an all-female cast, and who doesn’t love some fan service-lite when playing a strategy RPG?
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Xbox fans have been wondering if it will be on the Game Pass at launch. Here’s everything we know about this so far. The highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, and there is a...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Scarlet Nexus review

Scarlet Nexus is yet another great game from Bandai Namco Studios. Its satisfying combat keeps things interesting, even in the early parts of the story when the plot feels dry. You’re in for a great ride with Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is technically an action/RPG, although that nebulous term means...