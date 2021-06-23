Oxfam International India Enters Into a New Donation Agreement With Cryptocurrency
The international NGO Oxfam India has sent a supporting message to the Crypto-World 2.0, this happened after reaching a “donation agreement” with COFREE (CovidFree Token), a new European cryptocurrency. COFREE has already sent, after only a few days of life and accounting with his 500 holders, the first donation to the Asian country through the aforementioned NGO, with operational infrastructure on the COVID battle front line.www.newsbtc.com