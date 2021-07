On Sunday afternoon Yadier Molina threw out yet another baserunner. It was the 361st caught stealing of his catching career. It was just the 893rd steal attempt against him. Historical data is hard to compile because for a lot of great players it just is not all there. For instance, according to Baseball Reference the leader in caught stealing percentage is Roy Campanella, with 57.4% caught stealing. When we look at his B-Ref page, though, we see that for most of the seasons from 1937 to 1947 there are little to no data from his time in the Negro Leagues. What we do know is that after he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948 in the ten seasons that followed he allowed just 198 stolen bases and threw out 252. And that is his 57.4% caught stealing rate.