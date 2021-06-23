If Matthew McConaughey wins Texas governor it's because he's so freaking fun

The proposed high-speed rail connecting Houston and Dallas – with a stop in the Brazos Valley – could be closer to becoming a reality. Earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court decided not to review a May 2020 Texas 13th Court of Appeals ruling that said the Dallas-based company Texas Central had a right to use the state’s eminent domain laws. Texas Central plans to build a 236-mile train line line that would use Japanese bullet train technology to take riders between Houston and Dallas in approximately 90 minutes, at top speeds of 200 miles per hour, with one stop in Roans Prairie. Some Brazos Valley business organizations have vocalized their support for the project, arguing it would increase local commerce and further connect the region to the state’s biggest metro areas.