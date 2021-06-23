Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

If Matthew McConaughey wins Texas governor it's because he's so freaking fun

By Katie Friel
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe hasn't officially announced anything, but politicos are already worried about Matthew McConaughey becoming the next Texas governor. Last week, Ted Cruz called McConaughey a "formidable candidate," adding that he hopes the Oscar winner doesn't run. Meanwhile in Austin, current Gov. Greg Abbott is on the political offensive. Since Sine Die, Abbott has signed and vetoed a slew of bills that tighten the leash on everything from women's reproductive rights to dogs. And then there's Beto O'Rourke who seems to be running for ... well, we're not sure what, but it's something.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#American#The University Of Texas#Longhorns#Ut#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ElectionsEast Bay Times

Matthew McConaughey’s political ambitions worry Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that actor Matthew McConaughey would be a “formidable candidate” for Texas governor, and hopes he won’t run against his good friend and political ally, Gov. Greg Abbott. In a radio interview Thursday, Cruz addressed moves made by McConaughey to decide whether to give up...
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Matthew McConaughey has the best favorability numbers of any potential Texas gubernatorial challenger

How's Matthew McConaughey doing in his potential bid for governor of Texas? According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, quite alright, alright, alright. Quinnipiac reports that the Academy Award-winning actor received the second-highest favorability rating — 42 percent — among "elected officials, candidates, or potential candidates" in the race to become either governor of Texas or Texas attorney general. McConaughey ranks behind current Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (49 percent), and ahead of former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (34 percent). While 41 percent of Texans would like to see the Dallas Buyers Club actor attempt a gubernatorial run, 47 percent think he should forego the plan and stick to acting.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Have You Heard Willie Nelson's Famous Gay Cowboy Song?

The avant-garde composer Gene Tyranny once referred to it as "the famous gay cowboy song." And he's not wrong. "Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other" is perhaps the most well-known example of an outwardly queer country song. But this is no love ballad between two men. The unusual track makes a larger, cheekier commentary on Western machismo through lyrics that are essentially straightforward, backed by a minimal country melody.
Texas StatePosted by
Indy100

Texas student secretly switches her graduation speech to speak out against states ‘dehumanising’ abortion laws

A Texas student secretly switched her valedictorian graduation speech to speak out against the state’s abortion laws. Paxton Smith was named valedictorian of her graduating class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, meaning she had to give a speech at the ceremony. But while she had prepared a pre-approved speech on the media, she decided to change it last minute to speak out against the new laws.
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Discover Old Baldy in Wimberley, Texas

Wimberley, Texas is less than an hour from Austin, and just a tad farther from San Antonio. But it doesn’t share many similarities with either of the two metropolises. The booming state capital boasts a thriving music scene and has been dubbed a vibrant, newer, and hipper Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, they say “every day is Fiesta in San Antonio” with mariachi music and colorful Tex-Mex food and drink everywhere. Both Austin and San Antonio are among the ten largest cities in the country.
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Path clearing for Texas bullet train with stop in Brazos Valley

The proposed high-speed rail connecting Houston and Dallas – with a stop in the Brazos Valley – could be closer to becoming a reality. Earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court decided not to review a May 2020 Texas 13th Court of Appeals ruling that said the Dallas-based company Texas Central had a right to use the state’s eminent domain laws. Texas Central plans to build a 236-mile train line line that would use Japanese bullet train technology to take riders between Houston and Dallas in approximately 90 minutes, at top speeds of 200 miles per hour, with one stop in Roans Prairie. Some Brazos Valley business organizations have vocalized their support for the project, arguing it would increase local commerce and further connect the region to the state’s biggest metro areas.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

A flying creature has spooked the South Texas area for decades

Every week, we explore a different Texas ghost/story of the unknown. This week, we take a distinctly Texas crypto-zoological turn. In February of 1976, two school teachers in San Antonio's Southside school district found themselves driving in separate vehicles down a desolate road. The two identified a pair of what...
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

10 Dumb Texas Laws That Still Exist

Those of us that live in Texarkana know that is a city that is made up of Texas and Arkansas so we have different laws that exist for each state. I cannot believe these 10 dumb laws in Texas still exist according to the site Dumb Laws. This is a...
California Stateaustin.com

It’s Official! California Really Is Taking Over Austin

Despite the warnings Austinites have given to California, Californians just won’t stop moving here! Even the pandemic wasn’t enough to stop them. Now there’s this. Here is another example of how California is taking over Austin. Austin Business Journal recently reported that a California company is getting the approval to...