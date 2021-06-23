Cancel
UNCSA's drama school ranked fourth in the world. Winston-Salem school praised for innovation.

By John Newsom
Winston-Salem Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a bow, UNC School of the Arts: A magazine that covers film, TV and entertainment has ranked the UNCSA drama school as one of the best in the world. The Hollywood Reporter put the School of Drama at No. 4 in its recently published rankings of the world’s top 25 drama schools.

journalnow.com
