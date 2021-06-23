The Huge Tip Left At This New Hampshire Restaurant Stunned Staff

While Sting may have always been a beer drinker growing up, wine did eventually make its way into his life. It just took touring the world with his bands to expose him to wine and to get him thinking about it (via Decanter). During his concert tours of the 70s and 80s, Sting explained that he would always have bottles of wine waiting for him in his dressing room from tour promoters. Unfortunately, he still didn't have an appreciation for wine at the time. "I didn't drink them; I didn't go for wine, but my road manager would take them," he explained. Ultimately, it was Sting's loss.