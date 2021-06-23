After a year’s hiatus, Family Pride Night returns to downtown San Antonio

This summer, Pride is for the whole family. Centro San Antonio and SA Lovelist are hosting the second annual Family Pride Night at Madison Square Park next Tuesday. The event, which took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, will feature a musical performance by local alt-R&B artist Alyson Alonzo, drag performances by Kristi Waters and Los MENtirosos, and a pride procession beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature several local LGBTQ craft and culinary vendors.