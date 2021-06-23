Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Three local men arrested for roles in January Capitol riot

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVMRR_0ad7Vs7V00

Three local men were arrested Wednesday morning on charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Samuel Christopher Fox, of Mt. Pleasant; Mitchell Paul Vukich of New Brighton; and Nicholas J. Perretta of Baden, were arrested on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Vukich and Perretta were also charged with theft of government property. Vuckich appeared via Zoom for an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

In order to be released from custody pending his trial, Vukich agreed to surrender his passport, stay out of Washington, D.C. unless for court purposes, abide by a $10,000 unsecured bond and remove all guns from the home he shares with his father.

Fox and Perretta were also released under similar conditions following their hearings on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, Fox was identified after Facebook photograph posts showed him inside the Capitol building. Many of the posts had been deleted, but were preserved by Facebook and provided to law enforcement. Police said Facebook records also show conversations where he admitted to entering the Capitol building. The document states that video surveillance video shows Fox entering the the building through a broken window. Using cellphone data, Fox’s cellphone was identified as being in the area at the time of the incident.

Vukich was identified after several tips and social media posts where he claimed to be on of the first 15 people inside the building. He was also seen on surveillance footage walking in several areas of the building. Police said he also admitted to being present in the U.S. Capitol during the events and admitted to taking paperwork, which he described as a congressional session.

Perretta was identified in surveillance footage as being with Vukich at the time. Police said Perretta admitted to being in the building with Vukich and taking papers from the interior of the Capitol, which he described as three-month-old congressional papers, that they later threw away outside of the Capitol.

The document states that he believed that the U.S. Capitol was open to the general public, but he entered the building after seeing individuals bypass barriers and police officers, witnessed flashbangs and tear gas, was tear-gassed himself, and saw someone in the crowd push an officer down before walking up the steps of the building.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Capitol Building#Protest Riot#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestsphl17.com

Three Western Pa. residents taken into federal custody over capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Three Western Pa. men were taken into federal custody Wednesday, June 23 on federal charges relating to their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Samuel Christopher Fox, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with the following:. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds...
U.S. Politicsbeavercountyradio.com

US Attorney Announces 500th Arrest Involving January 6 Capital Riot

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s announced yesterday that The Department of Justice reached several benchmarks in the investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Garland said via release that “We have now crossed the threshold of 500 arrests, including the 100th arrest of a...
ProtestsWashington Post

FBI launches flurry of arrests over attacks on journalists during Capitol riot

Nearly six months after the U.S. Capitol riot, the Justice Department has begun arresting a new category of alleged criminals — those who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment as journalists documented the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Donald Trump. The first such charge came last week, when 43-year-old...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS News

Former Defense Department special counsel on January 6 Capitol riot and FBI's response

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel for the U.S. Defense Department, points out what we learned and did not learn from FBI Director Christopher Wray's recent congressional testimony. He spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss what he thinks the FBI should do going forward to prevent another attack like the one on January 6.
Chelsea, MAabc17news.com

Two men arrested in connection with Jan 6 riot

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The FBI’s Boston Division arrested two Massachusetts men Wednesday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Noah Bacon, 28, of Somerville, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without authority, entering or remaining in the gallery of either house of congress, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and congress.