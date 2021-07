More than 125 campers at a “student ministry camp” in Texas have been infected with Covid-19.The Clear Creek Community Church of League City sent a message to its members over the Fourth of July holiday weekend informing them of an outbreak of the coronavirus during the recent camping trip.More than 450 people attended the four-day youth camping trip at Camp Tejas, located near Giddings, Texas, Newsweek reported.Many of those at the camp were children in school grades six through 12, aged between 11 and 18.In addition to the 125 confirmed cases of Covid, hundreds more were exposed to the virus,...