Over the last 20 years, the most dominant draft hasn’t been the No. 1 or No. 2 overall picks. The No. 3 overall pick has been sacred in terms of production. Out of the last 20 No. 3 overall picks, 14 picks remain in the league, while two are playing overseas after productive NBA careers. Only two players can ever be considered “busts” at this position, which makes this one of the most productive draft selections in recent years.