Carvana Stock Slips on Mixed Analyst Reactions

The major benchmarks are celebrating a winning first half of 2021. However, despite all the optimism, it is always good idea to keep an eye on stocks that have a tendency to underperform at this point in the year. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of the worst stocks to own during the month of July, with General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) standing out amongst them. Below, we will dive into how the stock has performed recently, and why now could be the perfect opportunity to buy puts.