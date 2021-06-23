Cancel
Carvana Stock Slips on Mixed Analyst Reactions

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) are down 1.6% at $308.42 this morning, after J. P. Morgan Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight." The analyst in coverage noted a less favorable risk-reward in the near term, and that it is time for the equity to cool down after outperforming its peers. However, the firm still believes there are long-term growth opportunities for Carvana, and that it has gotten credit for its strong multi-year revenue and gross profit growth. Jefferies seemed to agree with a more favorable long-term outlook, hiking the security's price target to $400 from $375.

