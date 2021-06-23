Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Smart Case Preliminary Hearing will Not be Live-Streamed

By Camille DeVaul
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj5er_0ad7TaPF00

A third pre-preliminary hearing scheduled for Jun. 23

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The second pre-preliminary hearing for Paul Flores (44) and Ruben Flores (80) was held on Mon. Jun., 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Department Seven.

The Honorable Judge Craig Van Rooyen is residing.

On Apr. 21, Paul Flores plead not guilty to the murder of Kristin Smart. The sheriff’s office alleges he killed the Cal Poly freshman in 1996 while trying to rape her.

On the same day, Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, pleaded not guilty for accessory after the fact to the murder of Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores is being held with no bail.

Late at night on Apr. 21, Ruben Flores was released on bail from the county jail. Susan Flores, Paul’s mother and Ruben’s estranged wife, posted bail and picked up Ruben from jail.

Ruben Flores was released on a $50,000 bail and on the contingency of giving authorities his passport and complying with electronic monitoring and an ankle monitor.

The pre-preliminary hearings are typically only a few minutes and determine if both parties are ready to move forward with the set preliminary hearing date.

However, during today’s hearing, the court decided whether or not cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the preliminary hearing.

All sides confirmed the Jul. 6 preliminary hearing start date.

Dan Laidman provided a briefing from KSBY and NBC News requesting the allowance of audio and visual coverage of the proceedings.

“This is a case that for decades has gripped this community and the nation at large, and people are following it not just for the underlying facts of the case but for what it means for the criminal justice system and how it handled the case,” said Laidman.

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores’s attorney, requested no electronic media coverage, including cameras, but he does not intend to deprive the public of the right to be present at a public hearing.

Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores’s attorney, seconded Sanger’s opposition but added no further comment.

The court will not be live streaming the proceedings. However, the hearing will be live in person, and there will be room for media, family, and the public.

Judge van Rooyen declines live streaming to ensure the selection of a fair and unbiased jury and the privacy rights of the witnesses.

At least one witness has expressed to their attorney fear of being followed and harassed following the preliminary hearing.

Media will be allowed one still camera and one video camera under the agreement of no photos of witnesses or the audience.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle requested another pre-preliminary hearing on Jun. 28.

Because van Rooyen will be out of the office that week, another pre-preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jun. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 5.

Sanger was concerned over the reason for the pre-preliminary hearing. DDA Peuvrelle told Sanger the reason is in an email that was sent to Sanger.

Attorney Guy Galambos, representing one of the witnesses, appeared to file a motion to quash a subpoena. Peuvrelle scheduled a discussion for the morning of Jul. 6.

Sanger then requested to have a brief chambers meeting following today’s hearing.

UPDATE: The next pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for today Jun. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 5 and was canceled without notice.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to start on Jul. 6.

Community Policy
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
726
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Preliminary Hearing#Cal Poly#Ksby#Nbc News#Department 5#Dda Peuvrelle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

ALERT: APD in Pursuit of Male in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Department (APD) in pursuit of a white male, 5’8 to 5’10 blue jeans, no shirt on Atascadero Avenue and Santa Rosa, a perimeter is set. Update 9:07 a.m. — One motorcyclist detailed after allegedly hiding in a portable-potty. This is an active situation will update as...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 06/14-06/20/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. June 14, 2021. 05:36— Christopher Reese...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Bat and Knife Used in Atascadero ‘Scuffle’

ATASCADERO — At approximately 10:10 a.m. the Atascadero Police Department (APD) were notified about a scuffle at the Centennial Plaza area between Sunken Gardens and the Centennial Plaza pedestrian bridge. The altercation involved several people including one armed with a knife. Once the situation was stabilized and the armed subject...