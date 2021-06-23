Cancel
Stocks

CARR Closes in on Fresh Highs After Analyst Bull Note

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 10 days ago

Deutsche Bank just initiated coverage on HVAC provider Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR), starting with a "buy" rating, and a $53 price target -- which is a nearly 15% premium to last night's close, and represents a level not yet touched by the equity. The shares are rising on the bull note, up 1.2% at $46.64 at last check.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
#Bulls#Carrier Global Corp#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Nasdaq
Stocks
NYSE
Economy
Markets
Deutsche Bank
