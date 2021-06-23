CARR Closes in on Fresh Highs After Analyst Bull Note

The major indexes gave back most of their midday gains to settle flat on Tuesday, but not before the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit another set of intraday highs -- the former logging its fourth-straight record peak, and the latter its second. The indexes also just barely eked out fresh closing highs as well. The Dow, meanwhile, erased a triple-digit lead to finish the day with a quiet nine-point pop. Investors kept an eye on surging home prices for April, a better-than-expected consumer confidence reading for June, and a swell in the financial sector, thanks to several banks hiking quarterly dividends. However, some anxieties over the spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, paired with investors taking a step back during the relatively quiet summer months, may have ultimately put some weight on markets.