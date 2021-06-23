Cancel
Perry County, KY

KY 80 in Perry County to experience short delays June 29

By Hagan Wells
WTVQ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists taking KY 80 in Perry County should expect short traffic stoppages and delays for utility work on Tuesday, June 29. At milepoint 8.299, the road will be closed for two 10-minute intervals starting at 10 a.m. for workers to install an overhead cable. The work will take place at the four-lane section of KY 80 between the KY 15/Hal Rogers Parkway interchange and the traffic signal at Justice Drive/Fitz Gilbert Drive.

#Ky 80#Wtvq#Ky 476
