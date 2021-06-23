Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

‘Please hurry:’ Jacksonville man arrested, accused of kidnapping 22-year-old woman

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing charges for his involvement in a reported kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest report obtained by Action News Jax lists Josh’uan Stripling, 27, who police initially said may have information that could assist in locating the woman, as the suspect in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jacksonville police find woman and man after reports of possible kidnapping

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the arrest report stated officers responded to a “kidnapping in progress.”

The report redacted who contacted JSO but states “someone was breaking into her house” and to “please hurry.”

A male voice, later determined to be Stripling, was also heard, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office made the community aware about the possible kidnapping just before 2 p.m. after they said witnesses told them that a woman could be heard screaming and struggling with a man on Caravan Circle and it appeared she was being forced into a small white sedan, which then drove away.

JSO later announced before 5 p.m. that Stripling and the woman had been found and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE JACKSONVILLE NEWS: Man set on fire in downtown Jacksonville, suspect arrested, JSO says

The report states officers saw a car that matched the description provided by witnesses in the 400 block of E. 44th Street and performed a traffic stop.

The driver told police she did not know the two people and hasn’t seen them, and offered to let officers go to her home on E. 44th Street to speak with her husband.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told police that both the woman and Stripling were inside the house.

Stripling was arrested and faces false imprisonment, battery and criminal mischief charges.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

