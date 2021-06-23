Addressing inequity in air quality

What does it take for people to commit to take action to promote social equality? And how might this differ for people from advantaged and disadvantaged groups?. An international team, including Linda Tropp at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and researchers in 23 countries, finds more mutual support for social change among advantaged and disadvantaged groups when inequality is actively addressed and the psychological needs of each group are met. The new research, led by the University of Zurich (UZH), was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.