The Time to Dismantle the Racial Structures That Pervade Global Science Is Now

By Devin Williams
Scientific American
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When you’re dealing with an institutional structure like global science, one of its core features is that it has been a racial structure,” says sociologist Anthony Ryan Hatch, an associate professor and chair of the Science in Society Program at Wesleyan University. “To dismantle and chip away at that system requires concerted effort, concerted resources, clear thinking, and a concern for equity and making things right.”

www.scientificamerican.com
