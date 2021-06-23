The Time to Dismantle the Racial Structures That Pervade Global Science Is Now

Ingrid Membrillo Solis, Tetiana Orlova, Karolina Bednarska, Piotr Lesiak, Tomasz R. Woliński, Giampaolo D'Alessandro, Jacek Brodzki, Malgosia Kaczmarek. We introduce structural heterogeneity, a new topological characteristic for semi-ordered materials that captures their degree of organisation at a mesoscopic level and tracks their time-evolution, ultimately detecting the order-disorder transition at the microscopic scale. Such quantitative characterisation of a complex, soft matter system has not yet been achieved with any other method. We show that structural heterogeneity can track structural changes in a liquid crystal nanocomposite, reveal the effect of confined geometry on the nematic-isotropic and isotropic-nematic phase transitions, and uncover physical differences between these two processes. The system used in this work is representative of a class of composite nanomaterials, partially ordered and with complex structural and physical behaviour, where their precise characterisation poses significant challenges. Our newly developed analytic framework can provide both a qualitative and a quantitative characterisations of the dynamical behaviour of a wide range of semi-ordered soft matter systems.