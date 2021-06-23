Cancel
Phil Ivey Helped Launch the First-ever Cryptocurrency Poker Room

 9 days ago

Gambling legend — Phil Ivey — has confirmed his intention to be an ambassador and contribute to the launch of Virtue Poker — the first online blockchain poker platform. The company has already received a license and started working. After several years of preparation and millions of dollars of investment, the platform developers have presented their decentralized product, which should guarantee the principles of fair play, a high degree of protection for users’ money, and […]

