Lincoln Park District offers new program Kites in the Park

Gurnee Park District Notice to Bidders Separate sealed bids are sought for the GURNEE PARK DISTRICT BASKETBALL COURT SURFACE REPAIR AND COLOR COATING, Gurnee, IL 60031 for the Gurnee Park District. Work to include but not be limited to asphalt restoration, asphalt grinding, crack repair, asphalt placement, concrete removal, application of color coating system, to include site restoration and all appurtenances necessary to complete the project. Gurnee Park District will receive bids at their office at Hunt Club Park Community Center 920 North Hunt Club Road, Gurnee, Illinois until 10:00 A.M. (Local time) July 14, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the regular meeting of the Board of Park Commissioners on July 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Gurnee Park District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and bidders and waive all technicalities. All proposals submitted will be valid for a period of sixty (60) days. Gurnee Park District reserves the right to award all or any portion of these bids. Plans and Contract Documents are available by email only. Please contact Kraig Owens, Director of Parks and Planning at kowens@gurneeparkdistrict.com or by phone 847-599-3763. Bid Bond - An amount equal to10% of the bid price in the form of a certified check, or cashier's check made payable to Gurnee Park District shall be submitted with each bid; personal checks will not be accepted. Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond - The successful bidder shall be required to provide a Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond for 100% of the awarded contract price within ten (10) days of notification of the contract award. The cost of the bond is to be included in the Bid Proposal. The Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond will become a part of the Contract. Each Bidder shall list the name of the surety company that will be furnishing the Bonds on its Bid Proposal. The failure of a Bidder to list the name of its surety company on its Bid Proposal shall be a non-responsive bid. The failure of the successful Bidder to enter into a Contract and supply the required Bonds within ten (10) days after the Notice of Award or within such extended period as the Owner may grant if the forms do not meet its approval, shall constitute a default, and the Owner may either award the Contract to the next responsible, responsive Bidder or re-advertise for bids. A charge against the defaulting Bidder may be made for the difference between the amount of the bid and the amount for which a contract for the work is subsequently executed, irrespective of whether the amount thus due exceeds the amount of the bid guarantee. Prevailing Wage Rates - All contracts for work contained in this project are subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/0.01 et seq. The Act requires contractors and subcontractors to pay laborers, workers and mechanics performing services on public works projects no less than the "prevailing rate of wages" (hourly cash wages plus fringe benefits) in the county where the work is performed. For information regarding current prevailing wage rates, please refer to the Illinois Department of Labor's website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/CONMED/Pages/2018-Rates.aspx All contractors and subcontractors rendering services under this contract must comply with all requirements of the Act, including but not limited to, all wage, notice and record keeping duties. Within 10 days of Notice of Award, the successful bidder must provide the owner with copies of its policies and programs regarding sexual harassment, substance abuse prevention, job site safety and employment discrimination. Each bid must be placed in a sealed envelope, addressed to the Director of Parks and Planning, Gurnee Park District, 920 North Hunt Club Road, Gurnee, Illinois and identified "GURNEE PARK DISTRICT BASKETBALL COURT SURFACE REPAIR AND COLOR COATING". James G. Goshorn, President Board of Park Commissioners Gurnee Park District July 1, 2021 Published in Daily Herald July 1, 2021 (4566213) , posted 07/01/2021.