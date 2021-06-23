Cancel
Lincoln Park District offers new program Kites in the Park

Lincoln Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo fly a kite might be one way to say go away but the Lincoln Park District is hoping they can encourage the community to participate in their new event called Kites in the Park which is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25. Jaylee Swinford, Program Coordinator...

www.lincolncourier.com
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Local church, park district encourage unplugging

With so much hustle and bustle and constant information overload, more and more people and places are stressing the idea of “unplugging,” where one takes a break from the screens and social media and instead makes an effort to connect in-person — whether with others or just reconnect with themselves.
Middlesboro, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Splash Pad opens at Lincoln Park

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the new splash pad at Lincoln Park in Middlesboro. Above: Bell County Chamber of Commerce director Sheila Durham and City Parks & Rec chair Boone Bowling were joined by several members of the Street Department and Water Service employees at the ribbon cutting.
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Stained glass window work progresses at Lincoln Woman's Club

In addition to fundraisers to support the Lincoln Woman's Club scholarship program and other community projects, the GFWC Lincoln Woman's Club has been working for the last seven years to raise money to repair and restore the beautiful stained-glass window over their building’s front door. The window is original to the building which was built as a Jewish temple in 1910. The club purchased the building in 1927 and have faithfully maintained it ever since.
Pāhoa, HIbigislandnow.com

Market at the Park Offers Variety in Pāhoa

Market at the Park Pāhoa continues to evolve following its creation in October of 2020. The Big Island’s newest farmer’s market is located behind the skate park in the heart of Pāhoa Village, running weekly on Sundays from 8 am until 2 pm. It was initially sponsored by Hawai‘i Food Basket, in partnership with Kanaka Ha‘aheo and the Office of Hawai‘i County Councilmember Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder,
Albany, NYwamc.org

Albany Continues Planning Future Of Lincoln Park Pool

The city of Albany is outlining plans for replacing the Lincoln Park Pool. For the past six months the city of Albany reached out to the community, gathering feedback as to what people would like to see the Lincoln Park pool replacement project accomplish. Lincoln Park was established as Albany's...
Gurnee, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Gurnee Park District Notice to...

Gurnee Park District Notice to Bidders Separate sealed bids are sought for the GURNEE PARK DISTRICT BASKETBALL COURT SURFACE REPAIR AND COLOR COATING, Gurnee, IL 60031 for the Gurnee Park District. Work to include but not be limited to asphalt restoration, asphalt grinding, crack repair, asphalt placement, concrete removal, application of color coating system, to include site restoration and all appurtenances necessary to complete the project. Gurnee Park District will receive bids at their office at Hunt Club Park Community Center 920 North Hunt Club Road, Gurnee, Illinois until 10:00 A.M. (Local time) July 14, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The bid will be awarded at the regular meeting of the Board of Park Commissioners on July 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Gurnee Park District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and bidders and waive all technicalities. All proposals submitted will be valid for a period of sixty (60) days. Gurnee Park District reserves the right to award all or any portion of these bids. Plans and Contract Documents are available by email only. Please contact Kraig Owens, Director of Parks and Planning at kowens@gurneeparkdistrict.com or by phone 847-599-3763. Bid Bond - An amount equal to10% of the bid price in the form of a certified check, or cashier's check made payable to Gurnee Park District shall be submitted with each bid; personal checks will not be accepted. Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond - The successful bidder shall be required to provide a Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond for 100% of the awarded contract price within ten (10) days of notification of the contract award. The cost of the bond is to be included in the Bid Proposal. The Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond will become a part of the Contract. Each Bidder shall list the name of the surety company that will be furnishing the Bonds on its Bid Proposal. The failure of a Bidder to list the name of its surety company on its Bid Proposal shall be a non-responsive bid. The failure of the successful Bidder to enter into a Contract and supply the required Bonds within ten (10) days after the Notice of Award or within such extended period as the Owner may grant if the forms do not meet its approval, shall constitute a default, and the Owner may either award the Contract to the next responsible, responsive Bidder or re-advertise for bids. A charge against the defaulting Bidder may be made for the difference between the amount of the bid and the amount for which a contract for the work is subsequently executed, irrespective of whether the amount thus due exceeds the amount of the bid guarantee. Prevailing Wage Rates - All contracts for work contained in this project are subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/0.01 et seq. The Act requires contractors and subcontractors to pay laborers, workers and mechanics performing services on public works projects no less than the "prevailing rate of wages" (hourly cash wages plus fringe benefits) in the county where the work is performed. For information regarding current prevailing wage rates, please refer to the Illinois Department of Labor's website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/CONMED/Pages/2018-Rates.aspx All contractors and subcontractors rendering services under this contract must comply with all requirements of the Act, including but not limited to, all wage, notice and record keeping duties. Within 10 days of Notice of Award, the successful bidder must provide the owner with copies of its policies and programs regarding sexual harassment, substance abuse prevention, job site safety and employment discrimination. Each bid must be placed in a sealed envelope, addressed to the Director of Parks and Planning, Gurnee Park District, 920 North Hunt Club Road, Gurnee, Illinois and identified "GURNEE PARK DISTRICT BASKETBALL COURT SURFACE REPAIR AND COLOR COATING". James G. Goshorn, President Board of Park Commissioners Gurnee Park District July 1, 2021 Published in Daily Herald July 1, 2021 (4566213) , posted 07/01/2021.
KidsNew Castle News

Buhl Park Summer Youth Program

Director of Environmental Education Katie Nowland hosts an eight-week camp for children at Buhl Park. The Summer Youth Camp encourages kids to get outside, have fun and get involved with nature activities.
Antioch, CAMercury News

Park district looks for input on new park at former golf course

ANTIOCH — Outdoor enthusiasts will get a chance to give input on three proposals to develop the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course into a park. East Bay Regional Parks, which collaborated with the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy to buy the property three years ago, will hold a Zoom meeting Thursday to review plans for the first phase of the new regional park off Deer Valley and Balfour roads in southern Antioch.
Neosho, MONeosho Daily News

Progress in the Parks: A New Roost

The old Vietnam Helicopter that has graced Morse Park for many years has found a new place to reside. Paperwork at Neosho City Hall shows a date of 1996 as when the old war machine was brought to Neosho. At the site in Morse Park many of the windows were...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

G.R. Park & Rec expands offerings

Outdoor recreation opportunities are expanding in Grand Rapids. On Monday, City Park & Rec Director Dale Anderson gave a report during a work session of the Grand Rapids City Council. This summer, the city’s public works department will be constructing a new outdoor rink at the Itasca County Family YMCA...
New Rochelle, NYnoambramson.org

grow! Lincoln Park

A wonderful short video describing the community garden at Lincoln Park and its connection to the past, present, and future of the Lincoln Avenue neighborhood. Linda Tarrant-Reid, the garden’s founder, is a dynamo, filled with positive energy, and an amazing asset for New Rochelle.
Logan Township, NJgloucestercountynj.gov

DREAM Park Announces July Programming

(Logan Township, NJ) – The Gloucester County DREAM Park is hosting many of the top-rated horse shows in the north east. “The free programming we have at DREAM Park is open to the public. The shows that we put on attract participants from Maine to Florida and include some of the best equestrians in the country,” said Commissioner Director Robert M. Damminger.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Park District Earth Day Fair 2021

The Naperville Park District‘s Earth Day Fair was back for the fourth year at Knoch Knolls Park. “The Naperville Park District works in collaboration with a lot of other organizations, specifically the City of Naperville, DuPage County Forest Preserve, Will County Forest Preserve, and other organizations,” said Volunteer Manager Lynnette Hoole. “I think that people have been inside for a long time and to be able to be outside, it all worked out to our benefit. I think that we’re getting a lot more people because they do want to be outside. So it’s all working, it’s working great.”
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

Springfield Park District empowering at-risk youth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Park District is partnering with the city of Springfield to create and implement a new program to help the capital city's youth. The goal is to provide on-the-job training, life skills, and leadership development for at-risk youth between the ages of 15 and 22.