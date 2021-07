All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Hunter Schafer wants you to know she's not her Euphoria character, Jules Vaughn. However, I can't help but notice some overlap—perhaps because Schafer co-wrote the most recent (and her most personal) episode of the show. Both she and Jules have almost an etherial quality and a playful, bubbly way of talking, but they also drop gems of wisdom well beyond their years. Oh, and neither is afraid of an out-of-the-box makeup look.