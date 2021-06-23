Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Museum Acquires Eight Works By San Antonio Artists

By Christopher Blay
glasstire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing its move of the last few years to acquire more works by women, artists of color, and Texas-based artists, San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced the acquisition of eight artworks by seven San Antonio-based artists. The list includes Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Jenelle Esparza, Joe Harjo, Jon Lee, Ethel Shipton, Chris Sauter, and Liz Ward, and marks the artists’ first entries into SAMA’s collection. Among the works selected are textiles, painting, photography, prints, and sculpture, all scheduled to go on view this fall.

glasstire.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#San Antonio Museum Of Art#Sama#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.