San Antonio Museum Acquires Eight Works By San Antonio Artists

Continuing its move of the last few years to acquire more works by women, artists of color, and Texas-based artists, San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced the acquisition of eight artworks by seven San Antonio-based artists. The list includes Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Jenelle Esparza, Joe Harjo, Jon Lee, Ethel Shipton, Chris Sauter, and Liz Ward, and marks the artists’ first entries into SAMA’s collection. Among the works selected are textiles, painting, photography, prints, and sculpture, all scheduled to go on view this fall.